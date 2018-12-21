Ramos, Torres enjoy All-Star experience

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Rebecca Ramos and Gabby Torres played in their last official high school volleyball match last Sunday. They both played in the RGV All-Star Volleyball Showcase in McAllen.

Julie Breedlove was their coach when they suited up the past two seasons as teammates on the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team. Breedlove attended the Showcase and shared her observations on how it all went down.

“I think they had a good time,” Breedlove told the PRESS Tuesday. “Gabby and Becca did a really good job. Gabby picked up a bunch of digs, had a couple of good serves. Becca had a lot of good serves and put in a couple of digs.

