Animal shelter seeks to expand facilities, services

DARREN GOLLER

Special to the PRESS

Last Thursday on South Padre Island there was a fundraiser going on, but this one wasn’t political, it was to help feathered and furry friends.

There was live music by Leslie Blasing, tacos by Karla’s Katering and beverages, as well, and it was all for Friends of Animal Rescue (FOAR), the Island’s non-profit animal rescue and adoption agency. Funds donated during the event were also matched by an anonymous donor, according to FOAR staff.

Because they are a little cramped in their current building, FOAR has purchased the lot next door and are looking to build a new facility. Though it began as an independent animal shelter for lost and homeless animals, currently, FOAR also serves as a licensed animal shelter for the City of South Padre Island.

Jacky Conrad, one of the original founders of FOAR, said that plans for the new building have been drawn up and will be on display at the Rescue Me Resale store, where proceeds from the sale of gently used merchandise are used to fund the animals’ care.

The goal for the new facility isn’t just to be able to increase the facility’s holding capacity, but also to better care for the animals and to give them more space. Conrad also spoke of a long term goal FOAR hopes to achieve — having a veterinarian available 24 hours a day.

