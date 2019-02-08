Powerlifters aim for regionals

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High powerlifting teams are getting stronger by the week and both the girls and boys teams look to qualify several lifters each for the regional meet next month.

Lady Tarpon lifter Julianna Barrera is maintaining her No. 1 state and regional ranking, while Vivianna Lopez and Silvia Gonzalez for the Lady Tarpons, and Jaden Lopez and Neyfus Castellanos are also looking ahead to regional competition.

“The kids are getting stronger,” powerlifting Head Coach Jonathan Bodden told the PRESS this week. “The boys are really young but every week have been getting stronger, so we’re on the right track. Soon we’ll be hitting regionals, where we want to be maxing out to our full potential,” Bodden said.

“He’s almost at the total to qualify for state,” Coach Bodden said of Jaden Lopez, who competes in the 114-pound class. “He’s No. 2 in the region right now. He just needs to hit his qualifying total at the regional meet, and he’ll be able to make it.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.