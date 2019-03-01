Entertainment district to get welcome sign

By KEVIN RICH

The South Padre Island City Council considered a request to allow a sign over and across Laguna Boulevard near Palm Street during a meeting held last Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones explained that she met with the owners of Longboards and Lobo del Mar to discuss the proposal. “They would like some sort of a ‘Welcome to the Entertainment District’ sign,” she said.

Jones added that they could consider doing a sign at each end of the area. Council agreed and voted to instruct staff to pursue the idea of placing a sign across Laguna Boulevard at both ends of the entertainment district.

Council next considered action to direct the city manager to create a policy establishing a framework for project evaluation, assessment and feasibility to determine if projects can be accomplished in-house or contracted out at a cost savings.

Council member Kerry Schwartz brought the item forward. “The idea behind this is through experience and working on projects on other committees,” offered Schwartz. As an example, he used the bids that were recently received for restroom construction on Gulf Boulevard that Schwartz said came in at around $48,000.

“We’ve got capable people within public works, and you’ve got a crew of four people that could go do the same project,” suggested Schwartz.

