Island, County team up on shoreline study plans

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council considered a pair of shoreline related items, Visitor’s Center maintenance and funding, and issues related to the new Transit facility during their February 20th meeting.

Shoreline Director Brandon Hill brought forward a joint letter of intent from Cameron County and the City of South Padre Island to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Planning Assistance of States Program for the creation of a Regional Sediment Management Plan. He reported that the letter was also presented at the County Commissioner’s meeting and received County Judge Eddie Treviño’s signature. Hill was requesting SPI Mayor Dennis Stahl to also sign.

