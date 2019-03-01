Mar 01 2019

Port Isabel talks fiscal audit, other money matters

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission heard a brief summary of the City’s financial health during a special meeting Wednesday.

Tony Juarez, of the accounting firm, Cascos and Associates, was on hand to deliver a report of an audit his firm conducted on the City’s 2017 finances. “There’s two opinions. One is an opinion, which is a qualified opinion. That is for fixed assets. We were not able to validate confirm the totals for fixed assets,” Juarez said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2019/03/01/port-isabel-talks-fiscal-audit-other-money-matters/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.