Barrera, Lopez qualify for state

Julianna Barrera and Viviana Lopez have qualified for the state powerlifting meet on the strength of their performances at the recent regional meet at PSJA High School.

Barrera, a senior, will be making her third straight appearance at the state meet, and Lopez, a sophomore, will be making her first. Barrera competes in the 132-pound weight class and Lopez is in the 114-pound class.

Barrera finished with a total lift (TL) of 940 pounds. That was a new regional record for her weight class, as was her best squat lift of 405 pounds. She was the gold medalist in her class for the meet.

Lopez registered a total lift of 755 pounds and was the silver medalist for the day.

Barrera’s best attempt, her third and last, on the bench press was 185 pounds, and her best total on the dead lift was 365 pounds, which she also got on her last attempt.

