Girls three times golden at La Feria

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Allyson Reyes, Danaka Camacho and Marlyn Cesenes all struck gold for the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons track and field team at the Jim Hudson Relays at La Feria last week.

Reyes took first place in the high jump at 5-feet even and Cesenes cleared 10 feet in the pole vault for her fourth gold medal effort in the event in as many meets this year. Camacho was first in the long jump with a personal best 16-feet, 6-inches.

Cesenes also ran a personal best 1:05.40 minutes in the 400-meter dash to claim 5th place in that race.

Aleigha Milland came in 5th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.14 seconds, and Catalina Romero was 6th in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.66 seconds.

