Tarpons Fast at La Feria Meet

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It was another strong performance by Tarpon sprinters at last week’s Jim Hudson Relays at La Feria.

Port Isabel athletes took gold medal honors in the 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 200-meter sprint relays and came home first and third in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

In the field events, Angel Cacho earned his second gold medal of the season in the shot put and placed fourth in the discus.

Mac Strunk had a part in three gold medal performances on the day. He won the 200-meter dash for the third time this season and ran a leg in each of the two sprint relay events.

