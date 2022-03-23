Local couple arrested for injury to child and abuse of corpse

BREAKING NEWS!

Residents of Long Island Village and the greater Laguna Madre area were stunned this week as authorities continue to investigate the troubling circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a newborn baby.

According to a press release issued by the office of Cameron Country Pct. 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, an individual arrived to the Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 office to report a welfare concern of a child.

Information was received that a child had possibly been born to a couple living in Long Island Village, a gated community just outside of Port Isabel off of South Garcia Street.

The reporting party had received conflicting stories about the child’s welfare. During the investigation it was found that the birth of a child had occurred; however, the child’s current whereabouts are unknown.

This has been a multi-agency investigation involving Cameron County Constable Precinct 1, Child Protective Services, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Border Patrol canine unit, the press release goes on to state.

The child’s biological parents were arrested on Friday March 18, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m. at their residence in Long Island Village.

Zachary D. DelaRosa has been charged with injury to a child (2nd Degree Felony) and Susanne J. Pierce has been charged with abuse of corpse (State Jail Felony).

DelaRosa’s bond is set at $70,000 and Pierce’s bond is set at $10,000 for the Abuse of Corpse Charge and an additional $50,000 for the Injury to a Child charge, according to the Constable’s statement.

Both individuals are currently in custody at the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito and are pending additional charges. This investigation is active and a search for the child is ongoing, Esquivel noted in the release.