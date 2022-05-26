Laguna Boulevard improvements continue

By CHRISTINA SOSA

Special to the PRESS

Councilmember Ken Medders, Jr. provided the quarterly building permit activity with April faring exponentially above the rest at $8,540,370 during the South Padre Island City Council meeting held on May 20. SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty said the scheduled regular meeting set for May 18, had to be rescheduled due to technical difficulties.

The council issued a proclamation in honor of National Public Works Week. The council approved a budget amendment in the amount of $37,000 for services related to the Wind and Water Sports Venue.

Councilmember Ken Medders, Jr. provided the quarterly building permit activity for the months of February, March, and April:

• Feb. 2022 $2,054, 600

• March 2022 $ 2,248,400

• April 2022$ 8,540,370

Police Chief Claudine O’carroll said the department is tracking noise complaints on a week-by-week basis May 13-19 the department received 22 calls.

The council approved Resolution No. 2022-06 to appoint former Cameron County Assistant District Attorney Rigoberto Flores as alternate Municipal Court Judge 2 Position.

Shoreline Director Christina Boburka recommended the approval to enter negotiations for the construction of the Whitecap Circle Beach access improvements, after only two bids had been received. According to Boburka, one bid was disqualified because it was incomplete.

The viable bid permeable parking spots, sidewalks, restrooms, and an ADA-compliant dune walkover.

