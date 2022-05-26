Rivals go head to head in election

By CHRISTINA SOSA

Special to the NEWS

Unofficial Cameron County results for the May 24 primary runoff elections brought rivals to a head giving voters a glimpse at ballots come November.

Rochelle Mercedes Garza defeated opponent Joe Jaworski with 80% of the vote for the Democratic primary runoff for Attorney General.

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated opponent George P. Bush with 2,270 votes to Bush’s 1,535. Garza will face current Attorney General Republican candidate Ken Paxton.

Michelle Beckley beat Mike Collier with 6,977 to 5,743 in the Democratic Primary Runoff for Lieutenant Governor.

Beckley will square off with current Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the November General Election.

In a race to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., Morgan LaMantia won out in the Democratic primary runoff election for State Senate District 27 with 14,239 votes against Sara Stapleton Barrera’s 10,788.

