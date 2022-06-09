Chamber assists in small business survival

By ALITA BAGLEY

South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce

These are tough times to own a small business due to factors like going through a pandemic, inflation being at one of its highest levels, gas prices over the roof, and supply chain issues.

Even those who have been in business for many years are finding these times to be especially trying. But for a new business owner, one can only imagine the difficulties dealing with all this uncertainty.

There are, however, important are steps every business owner should take to make sure they are keeping on top of things. No one wants to be caught off guard, especially when it comes to money. Small (and large for that matter) business owners need to keep a close eye on the financial strength of their business investment.

